The Olympian Affordable Housing and Homelessness Reporting Fund

Give to support in-depth coverage of affordable housing and homelesness in our community, from The Olympian.

McClatchy via Local Media Foundation

Story

 At The Olympian, we are concerned about the rapidly rising costs of housing and the growing number of people who are homeless. We know you are concerned as well.

It’s clear readers like you understand the value local news can bring to a community. You have provided strong, positive feedback about the stories on this topic that we've published in 2020. We’re grateful you have trusted us to do this work – and we could not do it without you.

We’re asking you to make a tax-deductible gift so that we can increase the number of in-depth stories about the struggles of people who are homeless and the impact of COVID-19 on housing and government policies that are helping or hurting efforts to provide more affordable housing or shelter. Your donation will directly support this journalism.

The Olympian will allocate resources of the program to provide news coverage and/or investigative reporting, above and beyond routine coverage and operations, intended to inform, explain, and educate the public on affordable housing and the growing homeless population in Olympia and the surrounding area, particularly as it relates to how coronavirus amplified the issue and what solutions exist.

Your donation will help us tell these important stories.

Thanks for your support.
The Olympian

The Olympian Local Media Foundation Local Reporting Project is a program administered by Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, a Section 501(c)(3) charitable trust affiliated with Local Media Association. LMF is raising funds to support journalism projects that inform and educate the public on critical issues in local communities. LMF is providing funds to this news organization and many others for their projects that support this educational purpose.

The Olympian’s reporting matters immensely to our community,

Local news, by professional journalists, is the lifeblood of community life. Thank you for all you do, Olympian staff, in these tough times.

Keep the 4th Estate alive and well for a strong and equitable democracy!

Professional journalists are the difference between democracy and autocracy. Go Olympian.

