The News Tribune Education Reporting Fund

Give to support in-depth coverage on how local schools have adapted to the pandemic, from The News Tribune.

Created by

McClatchy via Local Media Foundation

$1,965 by 21 people

$20,000

Story

At The News Tribune, we value our community, diversity and opportunities. We know you do as well.

It’s clear readers like you understand the value local news can bring to a community. We’re grateful you have trusted us to do this work – and we could not do it without you.

We’re asking you to make a tax-deductible gift to increase coverage that looks at how our educational systems are serving our children in a coronavirus world that has forced virtual learning. Your donation will directly support this journalism.

The News Tribune will allocate resources of the program to provide news coverage and/or investigative reporting, above and beyond routine coverage and operations, intended to inform, explain, and educate the public regarding educating our children in a coronavirus world.

Your donation will help us tell these important stories.

Thanks for your support.
The News Tribune

The News Tribune Local Media Foundation Local Reporting Project is a program administered by Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, a Section 501(c)(3) charitable trust affiliated with Local Media Association. LMF is raising funds to support journalism projects that inform and educate the public on critical issues in local communities. LMF is providing funds to this news organization and many others for their projects that support this educational purpose.

Supporters

Eric Hogan made a donation

1 hour ago

$25

Anonymous made a donation

1 hour ago

$25

Thank you for all the hard work you do covering Tacoma!

Linda Shiroma made a donation

21 hours ago

$25

Meagan Foley made a donation

21 hours ago

$250

Kathy McCurdy made a donation

1 day ago

$50

LeAnne Laux-Bachand made a donation

1 day ago

$50

Supporter of free press made a donation

1 day ago

$25

Donna Jerome made a donation

1 day ago

$100

Lawrence Nelson made a donation

1 day ago

$25

We need to support our local newspaper for our local news. We can get National elsewhere.

pamela transue made a donation

1 day ago

$100

Local news is important .

Bill Baarsma made a donation

1 day ago

$100

Mason Coatings made a donation

1 day ago

$500

