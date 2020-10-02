Get support Start a campaign
The Idaho Statesman COVID-19 Investigative Fund

Give to support in-depth coverage of the pandemic and health care issues in our community, from The Idaho Statesman

McClatchy via Local Media Foundation

At the Idaho Statesman, we value investigative COVID-19 coverage and the state's response to the pandemic. We know you do as well.

It’s clear readers like you understand what local news can do for a community. We’re grateful you have trusted us to do this work – and we could not do it without you.

We’re asking you to make a tax-deductible gift to expand COVID-19 coverage. Your donation will directly support this journalism.

The Idaho Statesman will allocate resources of the program to provide news coverage and/or investigative reporting, above and beyond routine coverage and operations, intended to inform, explain, and educate the public regarding COVID-19 recovery, how life has changed across Idaho and how we reopen safely via investigative COVID-19 reporting.

Thanks for your support.

The Idaho Statesman Local Media Foundation Local Reporting Project is a program administered by Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, a Section 501(c)(3) charitable trust affiliated with Local Media Association. LMF is raising funds to support journalism projects that inform and educate the public on critical issues in local communities. LMF is providing funds to this news organization and many others for their projects that support this educational purpose.

Kathleen Cummings made a donation

22 minutes ago

$100

August Stellberg made a donation

1 day ago

$25

Kelley & Greg made a donation

2 days ago

$25

Keep up the good work! We need you to continue reporting .

Shirley Ewing made a donation

2 days ago

$100

John and Lisa Jensen made a donation

2 days ago

$25

Thank you for the local coverage!

Janet Wygle made a donation

2 days ago

$500

Boyd Baker made a donation

2 days ago

$25

Lori Andre made a donation

2 days ago

$25

william otto made a donation

2 days ago

$50

Patricia Young made a donation

2 days ago

$100

Doug & Sherry Kandle made a donation

2 days ago

$50

we need quality local news reporting

