The Tri-City Herald Coronavirus Reporting Fund

Story

At the Tri-City Herald, we value local business news. We know you do as well.



It’s clear readers like you understand what local news can do for a community. We’re grateful you have trusted us to do this work – and we could not do it without you.



We’re asking you to make a tax-deductible gift to grow our coverage of how our local businesses – restaurants, retailers and other companies – and their employees rebuild after the pandemic. Your donation will directly support this journalism.



The Tri-City Herald will allocate resources of the program to provide news coverage and/or investigative reporting, above and beyond routine coverage and operations, intended to inform, explain, and educate the public regarding how local businesses rebuild after the pandemic.



Your donation will help us tell these important stories.



Thanks for your support.

Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald - Local Media Foundation Local Reporting Project is a program administered by Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, a Section 501(c)(3) charitable trust affiliated with Local Media Association. LMF is raising funds to support journalism projects that inform and educate the public on critical issues in local communities. LMF is providing funds to this news organization and many others for their projects that support this educational purpose.



