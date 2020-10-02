Get support Start a campaign
The Tri-City Herald Coronavirus Reporting Fund

Give to support in-depth coverage of our region's recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic, from The Tri-City Herald.

McClatchy via Local Media Foundation

$725 by 9 people

$15,000

At the Tri-City Herald, we value local business news. We know you do as well.

It’s clear readers like you understand what local news can do for a community. We’re grateful you have trusted us to do this work – and we could not do it without you.

We’re asking you to make a tax-deductible gift to grow our coverage of how our local businesses – restaurants, retailers and other companies – and their employees rebuild after the pandemic. Your donation will directly support this journalism.

The Tri-City Herald will allocate resources of the program to provide news coverage and/or investigative reporting, above and beyond routine coverage and operations, intended to inform, explain, and educate the public regarding how local businesses rebuild after the pandemic.

Your donation will help us tell these important stories.

Thanks for your support.
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald - Local Media Foundation Local Reporting Project is a program administered by Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, a Section 501(c)(3) charitable trust affiliated with Local Media Association. LMF is raising funds to support journalism projects that inform and educate the public on critical issues in local communities. LMF is providing funds to this news organization and many others for their projects that support this educational purpose.

Supporters

Gary Boothe made a donation

1 day ago

$50

We must support the 4th estate to prevent the demise of our democratic republic.

Andy Miller made a donation

1 day ago

$100

Gotta keep you keeping me on my toes

Caroline Sutter made a donation

1 day ago

$200

Jerry Holloway made a donation

1 day ago

$100

Edward Temple made a donation

2 days ago

$100

David Bayne made a donation

2 days ago

$50

Thanks for your reporting!

Don & Pam Sebelien made a donation

2 days ago

$25

We read the Herald every day

Anonymous made a donation

2 days ago

Daniel Stowens made a donation

2 days ago

$50

